GAPS (GAP) Trading Up 49.9% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002311 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $3,712.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

