Garlicoin Price Up 24.5% This Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $316,165.45 and approximately $333.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,459,200 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

