Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Garmin from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $118.18 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Garmin by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Garmin by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

