Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTXMQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 137,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $363.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

