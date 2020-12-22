General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $51.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $46.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,787,660 shares of company stock worth $76,850,409. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $539,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

