GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0021

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $23,377.71 and $2.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,035,094 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

