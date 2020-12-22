Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.25

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

