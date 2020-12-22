Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) (CVE:GEMC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.32. Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Energy Metals Co. (GEMC.V) from C$1.70 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

