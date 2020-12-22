Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.