GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,434 shares of company stock worth $11,935,463 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 692,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,491. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

