Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading 10.7% Higher

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) rose 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 2,898,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,332,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

