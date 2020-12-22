Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson Purchases 42,514 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson bought 42,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.