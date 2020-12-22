Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson Purchases 42,514 Shares

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson bought 42,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit