Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to Issue Dividend of $0.80

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE:GPMT opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
