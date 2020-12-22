Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) PT Raised to C$45.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) alerts:

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.55. 656,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,305. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,893.04. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.75.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.2400644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,000. Also, Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total transaction of C$483,278.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$612,821.75. Insiders have sold a total of 89,596 shares of company stock worth $2,973,007 in the last ninety days.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.