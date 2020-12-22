Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 585.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.