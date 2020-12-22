Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $119,000 Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ FRME opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.