Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $98,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 98.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,333,000 after buying an additional 122,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

