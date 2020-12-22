Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $614.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.80. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Bank of America downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

