Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,179 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 119.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,640,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,871,000 after buying an additional 9,596,157 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $3,325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 44.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 220,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SILV. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

