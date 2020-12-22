Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,085 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CommScope were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

