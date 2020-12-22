Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $96.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,685. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

