Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 11,270 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invacare worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invacare by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Invacare by 325.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVC shares. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.