Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

