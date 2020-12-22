Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $147,000 in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 43,375 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

GGZ opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.