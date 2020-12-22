Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,286.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 663,453 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 167.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,739,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,028.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 485,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.65. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

