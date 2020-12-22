Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 2,196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 15.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Comments


