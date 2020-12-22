Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $875.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.72.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.