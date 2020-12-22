Gulden Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,813.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $9,813.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00468585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 530,571,606 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

