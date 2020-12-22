Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) Shares Down 1.4%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. 295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

HTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$190.96 million and a PE ratio of 197.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$26,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) Company Profile (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

