Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Financial Comparison

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney -4.01% -1.58% -0.17% First US Bancshares 6.19% 3.38% 0.35%

62.3% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of First US Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Whitney and First US Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 0 3 0 3.00 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.99%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hancock Whitney pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and First US Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.44 billion 1.93 $327.38 million $4.01 8.03 First US Bancshares $48.95 million 1.15 $4.57 million N/A N/A

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage services, and annuity and life insurance products; trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and treasury management services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 217 full service banking and financial services offices and 288 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company's loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. It also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

