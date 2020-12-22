Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.65

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,209. The company has a market cap of £161.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.45. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

