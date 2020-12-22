Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 5.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 5,404,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,676,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMY. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

