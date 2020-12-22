Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 5.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 5,404,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,676,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMY. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.