Harmony (ONE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.39 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $42.59 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00355108 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027411 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

