Head-To-Head Comparison: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) vs. BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIO-key International and Intrusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.27 million 11.78 -$14.59 million N/A N/A Intrusion $13.64 million 23.82 $4.47 million $0.28 66.71

Intrusion has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BIO-key International and Intrusion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intrusion has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.99%. Given Intrusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intrusion is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -770.75% -379.14% -201.75% Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71%

Summary

Intrusion beats BIO-key International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. It offers ID Director, a solution for integration with CA Technologies / Broadcom's Single Sign-on solution, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, as well as ISAM and other solutions. The company also provides Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. In addition, it offers WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in unsecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. Additionally, the company develops and distributes hardware components; and sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, value added resellers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.