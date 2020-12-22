Head to Head Comparison: Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) vs. The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) and The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Children’s Place has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stein Mart and The Children’s Place, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A The Children’s Place 0 7 4 0 2.36

The Children’s Place has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.24%. Given The Children’s Place’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Children’s Place is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Stein Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of The Children’s Place shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and The Children’s Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90% The Children’s Place -5.67% 15.09% 2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stein Mart and The Children’s Place’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A The Children’s Place $1.87 billion 0.37 $73.30 million $5.36 8.94

The Children’s Place has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Summary

The Children’s Place beats Stein Mart on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 795 stores in the United States, 121 stores in Canada, and 8 stores in Puerto Rico; and 266 international points of distribution operated by its eight international partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.