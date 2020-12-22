HealthEquity, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a report released on Sunday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.