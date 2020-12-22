HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by 60.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HEICO stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

