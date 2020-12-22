HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

HEICO stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at $118,795.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 61.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 794.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

