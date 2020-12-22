HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
HEI stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $137.97.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.
In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
About HEICO
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
