HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $137.97.

Get HEICO alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.