Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

HSII opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $4,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

