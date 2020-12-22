Helium (HNT) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Helium has a total market capitalization of $93.68 million and $5.59 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00006393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00036559 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00330444 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,539,937 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

