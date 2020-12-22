Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Up 6.1%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $20.64. 1,849,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,153,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 569,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 93.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit