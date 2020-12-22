Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Up 6.1%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $20.64. 1,849,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,153,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 569,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 93.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

