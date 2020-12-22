Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HXL. CSFB cut Hexcel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.52.

Shares of HXL opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524,016 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hexcel by 22,848.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 415,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,529,000 after purchasing an additional 386,674 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

