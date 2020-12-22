H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

