HM Payson & Co. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 224,392 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 499,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

