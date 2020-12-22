HM Payson & Co. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,818,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

