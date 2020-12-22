HM Payson & Co. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,732 shares of company stock worth $5,568,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $498.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.