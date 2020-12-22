HM Payson & Co. Has $6.49 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Polaris worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 335.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 391,222 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,667,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Shares of PII stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

