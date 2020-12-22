HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.