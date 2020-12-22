HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HMSY. Robert W. Baird cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HMS by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,277,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.